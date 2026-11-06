All lanes of HWY 75 through Jenks reopened after $4M rehab project

JENKS, Olka. - The long wait for some drivers is finally over: Highway 75 through Jenks has finally reopened to all lanes of traffic at the Polecat Creek Bridges after months of construction.
The $4 million rehabilitation project started in January, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on a stretch of road that caries about 63,000 vehicles daily.
As 2News told viewers through the project, it wasn't exactly a straight road to the finish. Work was paused almost immediately because of a Bald Eagle's nest near the construction zone.
PAST COVERAGE: Eagle's nest put Highway 75 construction in Jenks on pause
Work later resumed after ODOT worked with federal agencies.
The project also brought a zipper merge to the area, as ODOT tried to keep traffic moving through the bottleneck.
Crews later ran into additional delays after finding unexpected deteriotion in the bridge steel.
WATCH: Bridge work to start on Highway 75
ODOT said that some work still has to be finished under the bridgers, but drivers should not see any more traffic impacts.