All lanes of HWY 75 through Jenks reopened after $4M rehab project

JENKS, Olka. - The long wait for some drivers is finally over: Highway 75 through Jenks has finally reopened to all lanes of traffic at the Polecat Creek Bridges after months of construction.

The $4 million rehabilitation project started in January, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on a stretch of road that caries about 63,000 vehicles daily.

As 2News told viewers through the project, it wasn't exactly a straight road to the finish. Work was paused almost immediately because of a Bald Eagle's nest near the construction zone.

PAST COVERAGE: Eagle's nest put Highway 75 construction in Jenks on pause

Eagle's nest puts HWY 75 construction in Jenks on pause

Work later resumed after ODOT worked with federal agencies.

The project also brought a zipper merge to the area, as ODOT tried to keep traffic moving through the bottleneck.

Crews later ran into additional delays after finding unexpected deteriotion in the bridge steel.

WATCH: Bridge work to start on Highway 75

Bridge work to start on Hwy 75 in Jenks

ODOT said that some work still has to be finished under the bridgers, but drivers should not see any more traffic impacts.