PAWNEE, Okla. — As the days go on after the death of Preston Mulder, 15, of Pawnee, investigators remain tight-lipped—and community members tell 2 News the town is swirling with speculation.

Several people have emailed asking us to get answers.

WATCH: Pawnee community seeks answers in teen’s death

Pawnee community seeks answers in teen’s death

Mulder’s mom, not available to speak on camera, tells us he was friends with the teen boys who live on a property outside of Pawnee, along 4400 Road. He went over there to spend the night and hang out.

“What can investigators publicly confirm about what happened that morning?” an anonymous viewer asked.

There are not a lot of details.

Right now, investigators confirm a shooting happened on June 11, that it is a homicide investigation and has not been ruled accidental.

They say the victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will not say who all was there that night, or give details on the injury. They will also not say what kind of weapon was used or who it belonged to.

The OSBI has a tendency to remain quieter about initial details than other agencies in Oklahoma, particularly if no arrests have been made or if minors are involved.

“What agencies are overseeing the investigation?” the viewer also asked.

It is the OSBI that is leading the investigation.

The viewer had concerns about the property owners’ possible family connections to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The OSBI spokesperson says the sheriff’s office almost immediately handed over the investigation to them.

While the OSBI did not confirm why the sheriff’s office asked for their assistance, agencies often do and for a variety of reasons. It can, sometimes, be as simple as a lack of resources within a rural department.

The OSBI will turn their findings over to the Pawnee County District Attorney, who will determine whether to file charges.

A timeline on how long that will take is unclear.

Mulder had just finished his freshman year in high school, loved sports, being a big brother, and was proud to be a member of the Osage Nation.

If you have information that can help the case, call OSBI.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

