Parents working to spread the word about free preschool in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Public Schools parents partnered with the non-profit ImpactTulsa to spread the word about free preschool/childcare, especially to families in north and east Tulsa.

Rachel Walker said me she’s been a parent advocate with Impact Tulsa for a year now, and has loved every second of it.

“It makes me feel good to actually be able to help somebody with information that they don't know about, because sharing information is really important when it comes to community building," she said. "We can bring our community together by piecing in those missing puzzle pieces.”

In fact, Walker did start her own resource hub with other women in Tulsa known as Resource Accelerated to help bring resources for families all in one place.

Being a mom herself, she said enrolling her daughter into preschool was a great decision.

“It is very important for children to start learning, and those social skills are very important to build those at a young age," said Walker. "I personally feel like my daughter, being the only child, putting her in Pre-K around other kids in that learning environment has helped her build her confidence.”

Ana Barros is the Director of Collaboration and Partnerships at ImpactTulsa.

She said the organization wanted parents to spread the message about preschool access since they’ve already been through the process and can vouch for it.

“Oklahoma is one of three states in the entire nation that has free, universal pre-K in every public school across the state, but people don't necessarily know that.”

She also said ImpactTulsa created this website for parents as a “one-stop-shop” that gives parents more info on enrollment and eligibility.

“Pre-K Tulsa.com is the best place to find information on all school districts in Tulsa County, even CAP, even Educare, all of your options," she said. "You put in your address, and it tells you what districts you're eligible for.”

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