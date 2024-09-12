Parents outraged at Pryor preschool following Facebook post

PRYOR, Okla. — Several angry moms allege to 2 News their child's former preschool teacher bullies kids and even assaulted a parent who tried to pull her son out of enrollment.

The controversy has marred the online presence of Pryor First United Methodist Church and its Methodist Preschool program.

Reagan Marlin told 2 News exclusively on Sept. 11 she had been a loyal mom in sending her two kids to the preschool.

"I absolutely had not had any issues with anyone except for the director," Marlin said.

Marlin said she went to discuss complaints about her son last week with that director, but by the end of the exchange she was speechless.

"(The director) said if my parenting was not lacking, then my son would not be having these issues," she said. "And she yelled at him that it was time for him to come inside and then shut the door (in my face)."

Because the teacher has not been arrested or charged with any wrongdoing, 2 News will not use her name.

When then the mom of two came to unenroll her three-year-old from the preschool on Sept. 9, there was a physical exchange, she said.

"She grabbed my elbow and tried to like, 'hurry me out of the classroom'," Marlin said. "And at that point, I was over the situation. I just looked at her. I said, 'Please don't touch me.' And her eyes turned wide. She started laughing hysterically, and she put both her palms up and pushed me out the door."

Marlin said she's since filed a police report alleging the assault.

Now enraged, the Pryor mom posted her encounter on Facebook, racking up almost 800 shares and even more comments as of Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Numerous emails and comments poured in, alleging similar encounters with the teacher.

One was from Reanna Cunningham from taking care of her friend's daughter.

"The manager of this preschool told (my friend) - it was her (daughter's) first day, might I add - that she would not stop crying for her mom and was inconsolable, so they locked her in the office for the rest of the day," Cunningham said. "And that little girl stayed locked in the principal's office the entire day with the door physically locked."

Cunningham and other parents demonstrated with protest signs outside the church.

Pryor First UMC's Facebook page was also flooded with negative comments.

2 News received a statement from the church's pastor, Kris Mayberry, later the same day.

"Our priority always, and especially through this situation, is to ensure that children who attend our preschool program are learning and growing in a safe and loving environment. The board of directors for the program and for the church take that very seriously.



Recently, we were made aware of an incident involving a staff member that has led to complaints filed with the Department of Human Services (DHS). We are deeply concerned by these allegations and are actively conducting a thorough internal investigation. Meanwhile, the employee is on leave until the investigation is complete. We are fully cooperating with DHS and are committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing and loving environment for our children to learn and grow." Pastor Kris Mayberry

DHS also confirmed it's investigating the complaints.

Oklahoma Human Services Child Care Licensing staff are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well being of children who are away from their homes attending child care programs. The agency has been made aware of concerns with this child care program and is investigating the allegations. If any complaints are found to be confirmed (substantiated), information will be posted to their profile on the Child Care Locator. We encourage families to use our Child Care Locator to find licensed child care in their communities, or to monitor their current child care program for compliance with health and safety regulations. The Child Care Locator may be accessed 24/7 online at https://childcarefind.okdhs.org/ (https://childcarefind.okdhs.org/) . Oklahoma Department of Human Services

One other mother called into the 2 News newsroom to defend the teacher. The mother, who wished to be anonymous, said the preschool teacher is polite and experienced and that Marlin's account is likely exaggerated.

In the meantime, Martin said the situation has left her family in a bind.



"It's a small town here, so it's hard to find childcare," she said. "I did find a place for my son to go finally, but my daughter still doesn't have a place, so we're just kind of rotating through family members, and that's just -- it's a hard situation to be in."

