New service connects parents for help with childcare

TULSA, Okla. — There is a new service that has launched in Tulsa that connects stay-at-home parents, to other parents needing child care.

The point of the service is for host moms to make a little extra money doing something they are already doing, watching children, while also alleviating some of the daycare.

Erin Kelly and her family moved to Tulsa about a year ago from California.

And like a lot of parents in the area, she had trouble finding childcare for her two kids.

Misti Scheib works from home and ran into the same issue after moving here from Kansas.

“I have the kids with me on a day-to-day basis and sometimes I need a break,” says Scheib.

The two are part of a new childcare service that has launched here in Tulsa.

“I started thinking, ‘Is there anything out there’ and then I remembered about June Care which is child care for parents, from parents,” says Kelly.

Through the new service, moms can sign up to either be a host, or find a host.

Erin is a June Care host and watches Misti’s two kids.

Host moms are typically stay-at-home moms and set their own hourly rates and schedules.

June Care was founded by Gretchen Salyer says she founded June Care after having difficulty finding childcare for her three kids.

“The strategy of leveraging the care work that’s already happening in homes, by stay-at-home moms, and making that accessible as a childcare resource to families that need it could be an effective strategy for solving the childcare crisis.” Says Gretchen Salyer, June Care founder.

Gretchen says every mom goes through a background check and is verified.

Erin says the service provides more flexibility for parents not needing full-time daycare for their children and it's way more cost-effective as well.

To learn more or sign up, you can visit, The June Care Company

