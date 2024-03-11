Owasso Board of Education to meet for first time since Nex Benedict's death

OWASSO, Okla. — On Monday, Mar. 11, Owasso Public Schools' Board of Education is set to meet publicly for the first time since the district made national headlines.

2 News has covered this story since the very beginning, when Owasso High School sophomore Nex Benedict died the day after a school fight.



It's now been over one month since the incident happened back on Feb. 7.

Questions have swirled around how the non-binary teen died, and whether the school did enough to address what students call a bullying problem at the district.

Last week, 2 News reported that the U.S. Department of Education is now investigating the district.

All of this follows an intense national spotlight on the story of Benedict and a series of dueling protests in front of the high school.

Monday's meeting will happen at 6:30pm.

The agenda doesn't list any items about the investigation or Benedict, but one agenda item looks like it would consider adding security guard positions, which could be related to the school getting several threats a few weeks ago.

There are six people slated to take the microphone for public comment.

As of right now, no definitive cause of death has been released, as the State Medical Examiner's Office continues its investigation.

In a statement on Feb. 21, the Owasso Police Department said preliminary findings from the medical examiner's office showed Benedict did not die due to trauma.



2 News will be in Owasso for the meeting, looking at how it will unfold.

