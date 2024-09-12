OVERCOMING: Racing returns to Will Rogers Downs after tornado

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Will Rogers Downs officials were unsure if they could continue operations after a tornado ripped through town over Memorial Day Weekend.

Just a few months later, they have rebuilt, and thanks to some hard-working Oklahomans, they are ready for a full season of racing.



2 News met with John Lies, the racing secretary, linesmaker, and track announcer for Will Rogers Downs.

The first day that I came back to see the property, it was sad,” Lies said, “Just to see the amount of damage, the KOA, the way that they were affected, offices that we’re standing in right now, there was broken glass, and we had to move everything out.”

Horse racing is a family business for him. In fact, he splits his time between Will Rogers Downs and one near San Diego.

Bringing Will Rogers downs up to par might have been his biggest challenge yet.

“There was some hesitation from some out-of-state horsemen about whether or not this meet was going to be the same as it has been in years past,” Lies said.

The concerns were unfounded. Staff at Will Rogers Downs kicked off the racing season with all the excitement they created in years past.

“There’s no challenges that we can’t overcome,” facilities manager, Kent Swim said.

Seeing the damage “was very overwhelming,”, Swim said, “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

The tornado damaged barns, tore up roofs, and took out the tote board—which included all the race information. It took them two weeks to replace it.

Despite all the damage, and with some projects still on the list, the racing season is going on as scheduled, with all the excitement and passion they have come to expect.

“Oklahoma, in particular, is a state that has a lot of love for quarter horses,” Lies said, “You can see that in the horsemen that are here and women, and that makes this place special.”

Admission to all races is free. They are held mainly on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the occasional Sunday race.

