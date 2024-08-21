Will Rogers Downs reopens after Claremore EF3 tornado

CLAREMORE, Okla. — It's official. Nearly three months to the day after an EF3 tornado touched down here at the Cherokee Casino at Will Rogers Downs, it is open once again.

Members of the Cherokee Nation Board of Directors, the Tribal council, casino employees, and the Claremore Chamber of Commerce all turned out for the official opening on Aug. 21.

About 140 employees were impacted when the casino had to shut down, but they kept their jobs even through the renovations.

“Finishing this project even in the short period of time means the workforce that we maintained during this downtime means they can get back to work,” said Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr, Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.”It means the economic impact that we have through WRD in the community and the Cherokee Nation will continue. So, it's a very proud day. I'm glad to see it."

Tribal leaders said they are especially proud of the Cherokee traits of bravery, resilience and fortitude that the employees showed not just the night of the storm but also during the quick turnaround to get the casino reopened.

The Fall Quarter Horse Racing Meet will go on as scheduled, opening on Sept. 9.

