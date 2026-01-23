Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
OU announces Roger Denny as new Athletic Director

New OU AD Roger Denny.png
University of Oklahoma
Posted

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma named Roger Denny as its new Athletic Director Jan. 23.

Denny has previous experience in athletics from the University of Illinois and as a corporate attorney, according to a press release from OU Media Relations.

“College athletics is undergoing profound disruption that requires us to think well beyond conventional structures and roles,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “In Roger we have the next natural leader who understands both the complexity of the moment and the opportunities it presents. It is clear Roger will advance the bold vision needed for OU to continue leading in a highly dynamic environment."
 
Denny is the 12th Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Programs and Director of Athletics at OU.

