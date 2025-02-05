OSU Board of Regents: OSU President Kayse Shrum resigns

STILLWATER, Okla. — OSU president Keyse Shrum has resigned, according to the Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Shrum for her dedicated leadership, unwavering commitment to students, and significant contributions to the OSU System." the board said in a statement on Feb. 5.

“Dr. Shrum has led with passion and vision, championing key initiatives in academics, research and innovation while advancing OSU’s land-grant mission. During her tenure, Oklahoma State University has experienced record enrollment, student retention rates, research funding, and philanthropic support setting the stage for a bright future. From the outset of her presidency, she was thrust into a critical role of navigating the disruption within the Big 12 Conference. Dr. Shrum worked tirelessly to help stabilize the league and protect OSU’s athletic programs, ensuring the university remained competitive on the national stage.

“The Board will begin the process of identifying the next leader for Oklahoma State University and will provide updates as that process moves forward. In the meantime, we are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the momentum of OSU’s mission to serve the state of Oklahoma and beyond," the board said.

