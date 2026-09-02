OSBI releases sketch of man wanted in violent sexual assault in Grove

GROVE, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released a sketch of man wanted for a violent sexual assault in Grove in the early hours of Aug. 26.

OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee told 2 News the unidentified man might still be loose in the community.

“Time is of the essence at this point," McKee said. "That’s why we need to track down this person as soon as we possibly can. Because again, we don’t know where this person is."

Around 3:30am on Aug. 26, Grove police reportedly found an adult woman already at the hospital after she was attacked near the Rotary Centennial Park basketball courts.

After getting a description from the victim, Grove Police Department reportedly requested OSBI take the lead on the investigation and get an accurate drawing.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

“Us investigating, trying to track that suspect down, sometimes you do get to a point where you could get the public’s help," McKee said. "That’s when it got to that point. So that’s why it was a few days after the incident occurred when we put out that sketch."

The park is also where Grove resident Jeanne Bacon has come with her kids and grandchildren for years.

“My kids are always playing down at the baseball field over there and my daughter works the concession stand. I don’t know, that’s just weird. It’s scary,” Bacon said. “The face didn’t look any familiar to me at all, but I will be on the lookout now."



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OSBI said investigators have gotten a few calls of possible tips but continue to ask for any help from the community.

Anyone with information can contact OSBI at 405-848-6724 or Grove Police Department at (918) 786-6121.

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