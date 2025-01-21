OSBI director resigns, second leader named in DHS petition steps down

TULSA, Okla. — Angela Spurlock, director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, resigned after 23 years with the agency.

Spurlock is the second state leader named in a petition for a grand jury investigation into the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to step down. This departure comes five months after DHS Director Dr. Deborah Shropshire left.

Her resignation from the director role is effective immediately. Spurlock will remain with OSBI until she retires on March 1.

The petition named both Spurlock and Shropshire, as well as five other state agencies and their leaders to be for 'acting in collusion' to commit crimes against children and families.

Those include DHS, the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth, the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation, the Tulsa County District Attorney, two Tulsa County judges, and the former director of Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs.

Advocates who have been fighting for change for months, have now hit a roadblock.

In order to secure a grand jury investigation, they needed to garner 5,000 signatures. By the deadline of Dec. 23, they came up short, so a judge threw the petition out.

Those behind the petition told 2 News they are appealing that decision at the local level, but will go to the Oklahoma Supreme Court or U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

