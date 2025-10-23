OPENING DAY: Ribbon cutting marks first day of Bronson Brookside Library

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s newest library opened its doors bringing hundreds of people to midtown.

Streams of confetti marked a new beginning for the Bronson Brookside Library.

Ribbon cutting at Bronson Brookside Library

Families got cozy right away taking advantage of the 16,000 square foot space, double the size of the previous location.

From the outdoor space, Huck’s Hideaway, to the fully staffed drive thru, Tulsa City-County Library CEO Kimberly Johnson says it’s all designed with the community in mind.

“It’s really important that a library keeps pace with its community because so many vital activities come from here,” said Kimberly Johnson.

Of the hundreds of people checking out the new space, Patricia Iven and her son spent time in the children’s section.

“The fact that we keep investing in our communities and reopening new libraries with all brand new books, that tells me that Tulsa is valuing and educating all areas of town,” said Patricia Iven.

Iven had the day off and wanted to experience the excitement firsthand. She says she’ll be back.

“I have two big kids that are in school and couldn’t make it today so they’re going to want to see this for sure,” said Iven.

Before spending time inside, the crowds gathered by the front doors hearing from Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols.

“The library changes lives and I’m so excited to be mayor in a city that values it the way Tulsa does,” said Mayor Monroe Nichols.

Bronson Brookside Library is one of four new library projects across Tulsa County.

In 2024, 2 News reported that Rudisill Regional Library is moving to the Greenwood District.

It’s slated to open in 2026.

Last week, the library system broke ground on the new Eddie Gibbs library in Owasso.

It’ll be a 20,000 square foot library with 59 apartments above.

They also plan to break ground on a South Broken Arrow Library in April 2026.

“We have a lot of great readers and the folks that understand the power of the resources that a library has and we continue to grow because of them,” said Johnson.

5,000 people visit the library system’s 24 locations every day. They say this new space will bring even more people here.

