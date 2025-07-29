Owasso library closing soon to begin new construction

OWASSO. OKLA. — Owassoans will be without a library for one month because construction starts on Aug 2nd for apartments on top of the facility.

This will be the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

Library leaders said a temporary library will open on Sep 2 at 5th Avenue Business Park in Owasso.

Shane Kidd and his two daughters said they frequent the Owasso library, "It helps keep track to make sure they're reading and their education."

KJRH

Kidd added they might have to find other options during the closure.

"Yeah, unfortunately, we'll go to some other libraries, but we really like the one we have in Owasso," said Kidd.

Ellen Cummings with the Tulsa City County Library said the project should finish by February 2027.

Kidd said they come to the library at least once a week for the library's reading program. He added that there were questions about the temporary location.

"What all services are they going to have available while they're shut down for right now? Are they going to have the resources we typically use?" said Kidd.

2 News took these questions to Cummings.

"The complete collection will be at the temporary location… computers, book a librarian, help with downloadables," said Cummings.

Cummings told 2 News the wifi and reading programs will still be available at the temporary location.

While Owassoans wait for the temporary location to open, Cummings encouraged people to visit the Sperry, Collinsville, or Skiatook libraries.

Kidd can't wait for his children to get back to reading.

"It would mean a lot to have information moving forward to see what we do have available," said Kidd.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

