More than a year after a storm tore through Fort Gibson, there are signs of recovery found throughout the community. While debris has long since been cleared and businesses have reopened, some were still working to rebuild.

One of the businesses heavily impacted was Three Rivers Cremation.

WATCH: ONE YEAR LATER: Fort Gibson continues recovery after devastating storm

ONE YEAR LATER: Fort Gibson continues recovery after devastating storm

A year later, the area around the business looked much different, but staff said the recovery process was still ongoing.

“Very loving, very supportive, but I think that’s just indicative of what everybody in that area went through at the time,” said Holly Bormann, social media manager for Three Rivers Cremation.

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Bormann said the business is getting close to reopening its Fort Gibson location, though it has not fully recovered from the storm’s impact.

In the months following the storm, she said churches, schools, and community centers stepped up to help by providing temporary space so the business could continue serving families.

“We feel very fortunate. Despite the storm that we experienced, we feel very fortunate to continue to have the support of the community and our families,” Bormann said.

The story of recovery in Fort Gibson extended beyond one business.

Residents, organizations, and local businesses spent months helping one another rebuild after the storm. Community members volunteered their time, offered resources, and supported neighbors as they worked through the aftermath.

Streets that were once lined with debris have mostly returned to normal, though some rebuilding efforts continue.

Bormann said recovery has brought hope, but it has not been without challenges.

“It’s a good thing, but there’s still hard moments,” Bormann said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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