'It’s gone, it’s gone' | Fort Gibson hit hard by storm

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The scene in Fort Gibson is similar to many towns in Green Country following the storms that blew through on May 19.

Dozens of trees were uprooted, some causing damage after falling on homes. David Perry's family farm had extensive damage, including a total loss of one of their barns.

“We got the phone call a few minutes after it started that it’s gone, it’s gone," Perry said. "All we heard was yelling and screaming, and that it’s gone.”

Part of the structure blew across the street into power lines. Along with it, personal belongings were scattered throughout the property, with nearly 100 years of family history kept inside.

“We stored a lot of things, a lot of memories from them and their relatives and our relatives through the years," Perry said. "So, it’s a happy surprise when you see, oh, there’s those pictures, there’s those mementos. We’ll take those out, clean them up, and dry them off. We’ll save them in a safer spot.”

Perry's daughter, her husband, and four-year-old son live on the property. They rode out the storm inside.

"He's trying to shut the door as my daughter walks into the room," Perry said. "About that time, a piece of siding went into his room."

Across town, similar damage at Kara Shook's home. The Fort Gibson Middle School employee started picking up the debris bright and early.

"My husband and I started at about 6:00 am, and we were feeling it," Shook said. "I was like, I can't keep doing this."

Shortly after, her principal sent a text, letting her know a large group of students were coming by to help.

"It really made my heart full, I have to tell you,” Shook said. Her principal, Todd Friend, says it's part of the town's culture.

"Fort Gibson's a family. I grew up here, and our community is just one big family," Friend said. "So it's not really strangers, you're just helping out your neighbor."

Back at the Perry farm, David says it's all about keeping things in perspective.

"Buildings and barns and trees and houses, we can fix all that," Perry said. "But the folks inside those homes, they're okay, and that's the most important thing."

