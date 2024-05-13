ONE WEEK LATER: Barnsdall schools close for rest of year

BARNSDALL, Okla. — One week after a deadly EF4 tornado swept through Barnsdall, recovery efforts continue in the small town.

On May 12, the superintendent of Barnsdall Public Schools announced school won't continue this year.

2 News will provide more information about year-end events once they're announced.

The American Red Cross is still operating a shelter at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska for those affected.

Transition teams are working with people at the shelter to help them find housing.

Anyone in need of housing can call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS) to enroll for housing assistance.

In order to qualify for assistance, these requirements must be met:



Their pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area. Their head of household is able to provide proof of identity and residence. Their primary residence is assessed to be destroyed or has suffered significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs. A residence that is destroyed is one that is a total loss or with damage so severe that repairs are not feasible.

