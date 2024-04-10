'One of the best humans I know:' Reflecting on the fentanyl epidemic in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — The fentanyl epidemic claimed the lives of 317 Oklahomans in the first five months of 2023. Light of Hope partnered with a local church in Tulsa to raise awareness about the danger, and prevent any more lives lost to the drug.

Resources, testimonies and education were shared at Tuesday evening’s townhall, to further the discussion about the problem plaguing Green Country. Too many in the room knew far too well the devastation that fentanyl can bring. Kenny Brand is one of them.

“I never was personally addicted to fentanyl, but this time last year, March 25th, my best friend passed away from fentanyl, so it hit close to home,” said Brand. “He was sober for six years, I believe, and had slipped back into addiction. He was always 100% honest with me, never knew it was fentanyl and I didn’t find out until after he passed.”

Brand struggled with drug addiction for 16 years, and was still using when his family took him to Light of Hope to find support. His best friend Josh went to a 30 day recovery treatment but Brand said he never sought out any other resources.

“Honestly, whenever you’re going through those addictions, it’s hard to convince yourself that that’s where you need to be unless something major happens,” said Brand. “What I could do for him was continue to love him through everything he was going through, I loved him to the very end.”

Brand credits Light of Hope, and God, with saving his life. He has now made it his mission to keep Josh’s story alive, and try to save others battling addiction.

"The minute his brother called me crying and screaming saying that Josh had died, it was like a piece of my heart broke off," said Brand. "I didn't want to believe it, and now I'm here to share his story, and mine as well."

For Nancy Phelps, Executive Director of Light of Hope, that is exactly why townhalls and conversations like this are important. Phelps said this was the first meeting in Tulsa, but they have had conversations across other communities over the years.

The discussions, Phelps said, are the most important part.

“We like to think that it’s in the bigger cities, and nowhere around our area, but it is here,” said Phelps. “We want to partner with churches and businesses and our corporate partners just to get it out there as much as we can. These parents need to be made aware of what to look for. It’s happening to our kids. It’s happening at a very young age to our children.”

It’s no longer a don’t do drugs approach, Phelps said, it’s a this is what will happen if you do.

Leaders from a variety of spaces across the community talked about the work they do every day to prevent additional fentanyl tragedies. Tulsa police officers, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, mental health specialists and emergency management personnel spoke about their efforts, and answered questions from the audience.

While it was the first townhall held in Tulsa, Phelps said it will not be the last. She intends to hold more, so Light of Hope can reach more individuals struggling, and give them even a glimmer of hope of a different life.

2 News asked Brand if he had a message for others struggling, on behalf of himself or, his best friend Josh.

"Whether you're the addicted, or you're a friend of the family, reach out, because we have resources that can help them and connect them with other groups to help them see that," said Brand.

