ON THE RUN: Search for suspect in Sequoyah County homicides

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a suspected double homicide.
Deputies responded to a business in Gans, near state highway 64 and south 4670 road. They found a man and woman dead inside with injuries that led them to suspect homicide.
They identified the suspect as Stacy Lee Drake and said he stole a car from the scene.
Morrilton police posted on their Facebook page someone saw the stolen car parked at a motel. They included surveillance photos.
. There is also a warrant for him in Alabama for a murder case.
They searched the motel but did not find him. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him they should call 911.
2 News is in contact with Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office and will update as we learn more.
