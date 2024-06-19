ON THE RUN: Search for suspect in Sequoyah County homicides

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a suspected double homicide.

Deputies responded to a business in Gans, near state highway 64 and south 4670 road. They found a man and woman dead inside with injuries that led them to suspect homicide.

They identified the suspect as Stacy Lee Drake and said he stole a car from the scene.

From OSBI

Morrilton police posted on their Facebook page someone saw the stolen car parked at a motel. They included surveillance photos.

. There is also a warrant for him in Alabama for a murder case.

They searched the motel but did not find him. He is suspected to be armed and dangerous. If anyone sees him they should call 911.

2 News is in contact with Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office and will update as we learn more.

