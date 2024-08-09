ON THE MIND: Voters speak at Mayoral debate

TULSA, Okla — Every election is about the voters.

The candidates who take the stage at the ‘Tulsa Two Step’ mayoral debate are counting on the voters’ trust. Whoever wins will be tasked with serving the voters.

With that in mind, 2 News spoke with several voters to find out what they wanted to hear at the debate.



Bill James, a local entrepreneur, had one thing top of mind.

“I’d like to see that they’re open for economic development,” James said.

He said Tulsa should be a destination for people moving out of Texas, California and New York.

Coincidentally, 2 News interviewed Ben Stewart. He just moved to Tulsa a few weeks ago from New York … before living in San Francisco.

“Hoping to hear what their vision is for the future,” Stewart said, “I came to Tulsa for a reason, and I kind of wanna see who has a vision for keeping everything moving forward, and not just keeping things in the status quo. “

Stewart moved to town for Tulsa's remote program.

These voters offered just a sample of what 2 News heard tonight. Everything from homelessness to leadership.

One voter said, none of the issues matter without one important quality.

“Honesty,” longtime Tulsan Leisa Stallworth said, “You can look at a person and tell if they’re being honest and not just saying a word.”

After the hour-long debate, 2 News went back to the voters with their priorities in mind. Each said they were satisfied; that each candidate properly addressed their top priorities.

“Trying to stave off the homelessness crisis is key,” Stewart said.

As for James and the economy.

“I’m pretty impressed with all three of them. On their interest in seeing economic development,” James said.

As for Stallworth, she heard all she needed to hear.

“I pretty much made up my mind, who I’m gonna vote for,” Stallworth said, “I told you, I wanted to see their faces, I wanted to see how they spoke to the public.”

A public that will be prepared and eager to vote Aug. 27.

