Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oktoberfest opening delayed for Saturday

Oktoberfest
KJRH
Oktoberfest
Posted

TULSA — Tulsa's Zeeco Oktoberfest announced its' opening is delayed until 2 p.m. for Oct. 18.

Organizers say they delayed the opening after consulting with the National Weather Service, law enforcement and emergency managers.

Parking shuttles will begin running at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to opening.

Gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m.

"Providing a safe environment is Tulsa Oktoberfest’s highest priority, and we look forward to welcoming attendees as soon as possible." organizers said.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US