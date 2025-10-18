Oktoberfest opening delayed for Saturday

TULSA — Tulsa's Zeeco Oktoberfest announced its' opening is delayed until 2 p.m. for Oct. 18.

Organizers say they delayed the opening after consulting with the National Weather Service, law enforcement and emergency managers.

Parking shuttles will begin running at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to opening.

Gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m.

"Providing a safe environment is Tulsa Oktoberfest’s highest priority, and we look forward to welcoming attendees as soon as possible." organizers said.

