Oktoberfest opening delayed for Saturday

TULSA — Tulsa's Zeeco Oktoberfest announced its' opening is delayed until 2 p.m. for Oct. 18.
Organizers say they delayed the opening after consulting with the National Weather Service, law enforcement and emergency managers.
Parking shuttles will begin running at 1:30 p.m., 30 minutes prior to opening.
Gates were scheduled to open at 11 a.m.
"Providing a safe environment is Tulsa Oktoberfest’s highest priority, and we look forward to welcoming attendees as soon as possible." organizers said.
