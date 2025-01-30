Watch Now
Oklahomans protest Ryan Walters as elected officials visit Tulsa school

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of Oklahomans gathered outside of Carnegie Elementary School as State Superintendent Ryan Walters and other elected officials were set to visit the school.

The officials were visiting the school to observe students and educators engaging with Amira’s literacy platform, according to Tulsa Public Schools.

The protest was targeted at a variety of Walters' actions but was not related to the reason for his visit.

Protest signs were aimed at his recent proposed rule changes on collecting immigration data and requiring Bibles in classrooms.

2 News reached out to TPS ahead of the protest. The school couldn't confirm Walters would attend but said safety protocols were in place for all parties involved.

We will continue to monitor the protest and provide you with any updates.

