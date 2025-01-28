OSBE approves rule changes on immigration after protest before meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved proposed rule changes, including one on gathering data about student's immigration status, at a regular meeting on Jan. 28.

This came after around 100 Oklahomans gathered at the OSDE building before the meeting to protest the rule change and Walters' statement on letting immigration officers into schools.

The new rules would require legal guardians to provide proof of citizenship to enroll their students. They would also require schools to document how many students could not provide proof of citizenship.

OSDE held a public meeting on Jan. 17 to get feedback on the rule change. Here's how that went:

When discussing the rule change in the meeting, Board Member Katie Quebedeaux asked if the information gathered on immigration status would be directly linked to students' identities or would it be anonymous.

"We would be able to gather the information," Walters said. "The information is going to be 'did you provide the documentation we are asking?' That will be the information that is gathered."

Board Member Donald Burdick asked, "In simple terms, you're not actually determining an immigration status, you are determining do they have certain documentation or not?"

"What we are doing is ensuring that we have the documentation around the child to understand if they are a legal citizen for the purposes of resources and personnel alignment," Walters said.

Walters said once this data is gathered, there is nothing in the rule changes that would deprive a student of educational services. He also said Attorney General Gentner Drummond said this information is legal to gather.

Quebedeaux then asked if the information would be shared with anyone.

Walters said that the OSDE would keep that information, but they would cooperate with law enforcement.

The board approved the rule changes, with one small amendment to a teacher accreditation rule. Now, the rules will head to the legislature for approval before going to the governor's desk.

