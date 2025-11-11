Oklahomans could get partial SNAP benefits as early as Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could see partial SNAP benefits on their cards as early as Tuesday.

Oklahoma Human Services said federal guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered issuing partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November 2025.

OKDHS proactively prepared and completed required system work so benefits can be delivered to eligible households as quickly as possible. Those households should see benefits available within about 24 hours.

“Oklahomans stepped up, and they continue to do so,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “I’m proud of the team at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services for their tireless work to ensure Oklahomans had the information and services they needed. As this shutdown comes to a close, Oklahomans can be confident that the Oklahoma Standard is alive and well.”

The USDA determines the partial November SNAP benefit amounts. Amounts vary based on federal guidance, and some recipients may not receive any benefits due to eligibility restrictions.

National Politics Trump admin again asks Supreme Court to block full SNAP benefits for November Scripps News Group

OKDHS does not determine individual benefit levels.

“We know people are counting on this support, and our teams have been working around the clock to make sure Oklahomans can put food on the table,” said Sondra Shelby, Director of Adult & Family Services. “Ensuring these benefits are delivered quickly and reliably is our highest priority.”

SNAP recipients do not need to take any action to receive benefits; they will be issued automatically. EBT balances and case status information are available through the ConnectEBT app and website.

For the latest updates and additional resources, visit okdhs.org/shutdown.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

