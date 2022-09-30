Oklahoma Warriors looking for volunteers, donors for Honor Flights

TULSA, Okla. — In just a few days, Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight is taking some of our nation’s heroes to the memorials dedicated to their service.
The nonprofit is looking for more volunteers and donors.
“The planning that goes into this is months upon months of our board meetings when we’re doing every aspect of it,” Chris Schroeder, Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight Board Member said. “Who is going to come and volunteer? Because it’s all volunteer. No one is paid. So, what band is going to come help and play at their welcome home? The fire department. Are they doing to shoot the cross cannons whenever we’re welcoming them there? Who is going to provide the lunch for them? Who’s going to provide the breakfast for them? Every aspect has to be planned to a detail, because we want it to be flawless for them.”
On Tuesday, October 4, 69 veterans will take off from Tulsa International Airport on their trip to Washington, D.C.
Veterans and others with them will spend the entire day in the nation’s capital.
Oklahoma Warriors' Honor Flight takes veterans to D.C. at no charge to the vet, which is why they are always looking for donors and more veterans interested in going.
Earlier this year, 2 News got to fly with the veterans and witness specials moments of them visiting memorials.
To learn more about the nonprofit, to donate, or to become a volunteer, visit the Oklahoma Warriors' website.
