Oklahoma veterans visit memorials in their honor

TULSA, Okla. — After two long years of waiting, another Oklahoma Warrior's Honor Flight took off from Tulsa International Airport on its way to the nation's capital.

It is a chance for veterans to visit memorials dedicated to their service.

After two and a half hours in the air, the plane was met with a water cannon salute.

The first stop was The Marine Corps War Memorial.

“It’s very touching," John Cotton, Marine Corps veteran said. "A lot of history. It’s part of being in the Marine Corps. Iwo Jima. That’s what it’s all about.”

Just next to the Marine Corps Memorial is the Arlington National Cemetery, which was the second stop. It is our nation's most hallowed ground. The final resting place for hundreds of thousands of veterans and their dependents, and home to The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Silence and respect are highly regarded, and it is where the veterans witnessed The Changing of the Guard.

At the Vietnam Memorial, Arthur James Teague Jr. reflected on his service. He served in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Teague would only view the memorial from afar.

“Well, I just. I went by the wall in Tulsa. It’s just like that, but it’s smaller. And, I just like if you were my buddy and you were dead, you think I’d want to go and see something about you?" Teague said. "And that’s what I’m afraid of. Because I already found one today.”

He was one of the many lights of this trip. Filled with energy, and happiness, but it has not always been that way.

“I had nightmares. I still do. But very few now. But yeah. I’m getting over it," Teague said. “Because I wouldn’t talk. And they said ‘man why don’t you just talk and get it out. When it’s out it’s going to be okay.’ And he was right.”

Teague said the reception he received in D.C and on the Honor Flight is a different world from when he got back home from war.

“I’m unbelievable," Teague said. “Man I went to a bar and got into a fight with two guys because they called me baby hunter and killers. I mean, people didn’t care for you, didn’t like you. There was no parade, there was nothing. It’s as if we didn’t exist.”

At the World War II memorial, Tulsa’s Kenneth Wilkins is wheeled in by his daughter.

“Beautiful, it’s a beautiful memorial," Wilkins said.

Wilkins lost one of his brothers in the war. He wishes there was a place to see his name and legacy.

“My brother was killed in the Battle of the Bulge, and there’s no mention of him, anywhere, that I know of," Wilkins said. "You know, the soldiers that lost their lives in World War II.”

Behind Wilkins is a wall of stars. There are 4,048 golden stars. Each one represents 100 American military deaths. That is more than 400,000 lives lost.

Wilkins' other brother was a bombardier. A man who Wilkins said did 25 missions. The most he was allowed to do.

“He did his duty and came home. Raised two young boys," Wilkins said.

Family to Kenneth is his cornerstone. His daughter pushes him to come on the trip.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her," Wilkins said. "She lined everything up for me. And, she is not enjoying it as much as I am because she has to push me around all the time.”

The final stop was the Air Force memorial. Stainless steel spires rise into the air, overlooking the Pentagon. A beautiful last view of the capital area.

On the flight back was Mail Call. Reminiscent of their time in the service. Away from family and the excitement of the times when mail had arrived.

And finally, a heartfelt welcome home awaiting them as they leave the airport.

Something many of these heroes never received.

This trip to the capital was covered completely by the Oklahoma Warrior’s Honor Flight. All 89 veterans took the trip for free, and never had to use a single dime while visiting their memorials. The next honor flight is already scheduled for October.

To learn more about the Honor Flight and how you might get involved by either volunteering or giving a donation, visit Oklahoma Warriors' website.

