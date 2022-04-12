McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department searches for missing 4-year-old

MCINTOSH CO. — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help for any information in their search for a missing four-year-old boy.

Zaiven Wyatt Houke went missing from his home near Emerald Bay, west of Checotah, on Monday.

He is 3'6" tall, believed to weigh around 50 pounds, has hazel eyes and blond hair. Houke was last seen only wearing a blue and white diaper. He is also non-verbal.

If you have seen Houke or know any information about his disappearance, contact 911 immediately.

