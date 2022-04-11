Warrant issued for Sapulpa man accused of abuse, neglect of baby

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for help locating a man accused of abuse and neglect of his 3-month-old child.

Taylor Reece Ryon is wanted on a felony warrant for the abuse and neglect of the baby. Police said the baby had severe burns to 35% of his body, a broken skull, brain bleed and several broken ribs. He's been taken by helicopter out of state for special treatment.

Police say Ryon and the infant's mother waited about eight hours before calling 911 for the baby. Police said Ryon left before police got there.

Anyone that knows were he may be is asked to call the Sapulpa Police Department non-emergency line at 918-224-3862 or 918-216-1801.

