Woman shot, police shoot suspected gunman in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman are injured after two shootings in south Tulsa on Monday evening.
Tulsa police responded to a call about shots fired at Crossings at Minshall Park apartment complex near 81st Street and Sheridan around 6 p.m.
Police say a naked man walked around firing a rifle before a woman came up to him and he shot her. Officers shot the man.
Paramedics took the man and woman to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
