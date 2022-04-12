Woman shot, police shoot suspected gunman in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman are injured after two shootings in south Tulsa on Monday evening.

Tulsa police responded to a call about shots fired at Crossings at Minshall Park apartment complex near 81st Street and Sheridan around 6 p.m.

Police say a naked man walked around firing a rifle before a woman came up to him and he shot her. Officers shot the man.

Paramedics took the man and woman to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --