Woman shot, police shoot suspected gunman in south Tulsa

Shooting in south Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma
Tulsa police responded to a call about shots fired at Crossings at Minshall Park apartment complex near 81st Street and Sheridan around 6 p.m. on April 11, 2022.
Shooting in south Tulsa
Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 20:00:19-04

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman are injured after two shootings in south Tulsa on Monday evening.

Tulsa police responded to a call about shots fired at Crossings at Minshall Park apartment complex near 81st Street and Sheridan around 6 p.m.

Police say a naked man walked around firing a rifle before a woman came up to him and he shot her. Officers shot the man.

Paramedics took the man and woman to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

