Woman arrested for assaulting 2 people after Sonic order takes too long

TULSA, Okla. — A woman is now in custody after a physical confrontation took place at a south Tulsa Sonic on Saturday.

Officers received a call around 10 p.m. about a woman who assaulted someone with a weapon at the Sonic located near 59th and S. Lewis.

After investigating and questioning several witnesses, officers learned that the suspect, Stacy Minihan, was sitting in her Ford Expedition in one of the Sonic stalls.

When the carhop attempted to deliver Minihan's food, Minihan became agitated over claims that her order took too long. The carhop tried to explain how that location was short-staffed, and witnesses say it was then when Minihan got out of her car, slapped the tray out of the carhop's hand, then punched the carhop in the chest.

Another witness said they followed Minihan by attempting to get her license plate. Minihan pulled over, got out, and then shot that witness in the face with a Kimber Pepperblaster pepper ball gun.

The victim was hit several times and bled from her head.

Minihan then drove to a nearby QuikTrip where Tulsa police arrested her. Officers recovered the pepper ball gun and nearly 30 grams of meth, as well as other drugs in the car.

Tulsa Police Department

Minihan is being charged for multiple crimes, including assault and battery and trafficking meth.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --