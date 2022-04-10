Fatal stabbing leaves two dead in Pawnee County

CLEVELAND, Okla — Deputies with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of West Oak Grove Road and Edgewater Drive for reports of an assault with a knife.

The caller stated there was a fight and someone had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived they found two males deceased in the roadway.

Officials quickly determined that the two suspects had both fled to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police officers detained Sonny Trujillo, he was driving one of the vehicles they were alerted about by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.

The second suspect, Isaiah Lopez, turned himself in to the Oklahoma City jail.

Trujillo and Lopez were both arrested on two counts of 1st-degree murder as well as an accessory to murder.

