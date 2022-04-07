Tulsa Animal Welfare investigating dog beating video

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare is investigating after a video posted on social media shows a woman beating her dog outside a person's home.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa Animal Welfare who responded Wednesday with the following statement:

"Tulsa Animal Welfare is aware of the video and continues its investigation into the incident involving a minor. Today, team members are canvassing the neighborhood, hoping to identify and educate her on proper pet ownership, dog handling, and encourage her to volunteer at the shelter."

