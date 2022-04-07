Bartlesville Police investigate homicide

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — According to Bartlesville Police, around 7pm Wednesday BPD responded to a stabbing call at 207 Northeast Fenway avenue in Bartlesville.

They found 3 people stabbed. All 3 were transported and one later died at the hospital.

This is now a homicide investigation. According to BPD, all of the people involved knew each other.

OSBI will be assisting in this investigation. Police say the suspect is in custody.

