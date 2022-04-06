Martha Stewart shows off trees bought at Stringer Nursery in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart came to Oklahoma this week to speak at a business event and made sure to take something home with her.

Stewart posted a photo to Instagram after her visit showing the eastern redbuds she says she bought at Stringer Nursery in Tulsa.

The eastern redbud, or cercis canadensis, is the state tree of Oklahoma.

