Martha Stewart shows off trees bought at Stringer Nursery in Tulsa

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Martha Stewart arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 06, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Longtime businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart came to Oklahoma this week to speak at a business event and made sure to take something home with her.

Stewart posted a photo to Instagram after her visit showing the eastern redbuds she says she bought at Stringer Nursery in Tulsa.

The eastern redbud, or cercis canadensis, is the state tree of Oklahoma.

