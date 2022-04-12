Amber Alert canceled, children found

TULSA, Okla. — An Amber Alert is canceled after three children last seen in Sapulpa were located.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Muscogee Nation Tribal Agency requested the alert after responding to a child assault call around 4:50 p.m.
The alert was canceled just before 10 p.m. We'll keep updating as we learn more.
