East Tulsa hostage situation: Two injured, standoff underway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have streets blocked near East 4th Place and Sheridan on Wednesday as officers respond to a hostage situation in the neighborhood.
Police say the person barricaded in the home fired at officers "and poses a great threat to the area." One officer was grazed by a gunshot in the hand but didn't need medical attention.
GALLERY: Tulsa police respond to hostage situation in east Tulsa
Another person in the area was shot multiple times and is headed to the hospital.
A woman is believed to be inside the house with the gunman.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
