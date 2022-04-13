East Tulsa hostage situation: Two injured, standoff underway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have streets blocked near East 4th Place and Sheridan on Wednesday as officers respond to a hostage situation in the neighborhood.

Police say the person barricaded in the home fired at officers "and poses a great threat to the area." One officer was grazed by a gunshot in the hand but didn't need medical attention.

Another person in the area was shot multiple times and is headed to the hospital.

A woman is believed to be inside the house with the gunman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

