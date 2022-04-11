Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Stitt to sign bill banning most abortions in Oklahoma

Kevin Stitt
Alonzo Adams/AP
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. A national civil rights group is suing Gov. Stitt over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option. Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit, Monday, March 14, 2022, in federal district court in Tulsa. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams File)
Kevin Stitt
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 17:25:30-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to sign a bill Tuesday morning that bans almost all abortions in the state.

Under Senate Bill 612, performing an abortion in Oklahoma becomes a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Stitt has maintained during his time as governor that he would sign any anti-abortion laws that make it to his desk.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7