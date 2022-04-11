Gov. Stitt to sign bill banning most abortions in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to sign a bill Tuesday morning that bans almost all abortions in the state.
Under Senate Bill 612, performing an abortion in Oklahoma becomes a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Stitt has maintained during his time as governor that he would sign any anti-abortion laws that make it to his desk.
