Toddler in critical condition after being run over by truck in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A toddler is in the hospital after being run over by a truck in north Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Tulsa police received a call about a 2-year-old being injured in a neighborhood near Yale and Admiral around 8 p.m. When they arrived at the home, officers discovered the child has been run over by a 2011 Dodge pick-up truck by the father who was attempting to park in the driveway.

The father told police that the family had just arrived home from the grocery store. The mother and the child had gotten out of the car to go inside. He went to finish pulling the truck into the driveway when he felt he hit a bump.

When he got out and realized that the toddler had been hit with the right rear wheel. First responders took the child to the hospital to be treated for severe trauma to his torso and legs. At this time, the toddler is in critical condition.

Tulsa police say there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved in the situation and both parents were cooperating with the investigation.

