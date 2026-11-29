STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State knocked off Kansas 49-47 in double overtime in Stillwater, capping a back-and-forth game with a defensive stop on a two-point conversion.

The game fell on senior day in Stillwater, with Broken Arrow's Mo Horn, Iola's Christian Jones and Edison's Iman Oates among those taking part. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker did not participate in the senior day festivities as his NFL future looms. He is a projected top-3 pick.

Kansas scored on its opening drive, but Oklahoma State quickly responded when Mestemaker stepped up and fired over the middle to Caleb Hawkins, who ran to the end zone to tie it 7-7.

The Jayhawks kept it on the ground and gashed the Cowboys' defense, including Zeke Marshall scrambling down the Oklahoma State sideline and breaking off a 50-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 Kansas. A little over 2 minutes later, Hawkins scored his second of the game, a 14-yard run, to put Oklahoma State back within a score. Kansas led 24-20 at halftime.

Oklahoma State came out of the locker room on fire in the second half. Mestemaker connected with Wyatt Young on the far side, and Young dodged a would-be tackle late and broke back for a 52-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys their first lead of the game.

WATCH: Oklahoma State outlasts Kansas 49-47 in double OT thriller in Stillwater

Oklahoma State outlasts Kansas 49-47 in double OT thriller in Stillwater

After Kansas missed a field goal, Oklahoma State responded with another scoring drive of under 3 minutes, ending with a short Mestemaker pass to Terrence Lewis for a touchdown that put the Cowboys up two scores. Kansas tied it back up, and the fourth quarter reached 34-34.

With 2 seconds left and the game tied at 34, Kansas had a chance to win it, but the field goal was pushed right, sending the game to overtime.

After the Jayhawks scored in overtime, Mestemaker fired to the back of the end zone, where Chris Barnes tapped his toe and secured the catch. The play was reviewed and upheld, tying the game and sending it to a second overtime.

In the second overtime, Oklahoma State possessed the ball first. Mestemaker took it along the outside on the read option and eased into the end zone, and the two-point conversion was good. Kansas then punched it in from short and went for its own two-point conversion, but the Oklahoma State defense came up big to seal the 49-47 win.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa are all heading to bowl games. The bowl assignments will be announced one week from Sunday.

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