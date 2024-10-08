OKLAHOMA STANDARD: How you can help people in Hurricane Milton's path

TULSA, Okla. — The nation anxiously waits as Hurricane Milton gets closer to making landfall in Florida.

The powerful storm is expected to cause catastrophic damage when it hits on Wednesday night. Preparations are underway across the state of Florida.

As Oklahomans saw this storm gain intensity they jumped into action across the state.

Governor Kevin Stitt posted to Facebook that the state sent a helicopter rescue unit, water rescue teams, emergency operations personnel, and a public health team to help in both Florida and North Carolina (dealing with clean up from Hurricane Helene).

Several task force members across the state also answered the call for help, 2 News talked to the Craig County Technical Resource Task Force as they headed towards Florida. The group, including members of the Grand River Dam Authority, Pryor Fire Department, Quapaw Tribe and Mayes and Craig County Emergency Management, is took water crafts and boats to prepare for any flooding.

The plan is for them to assist Florida's emergency crews.

QuikTrip is also making donations to hurricane victims, "“At QuikTrip, our hearts go out to all the communities in Florida bracing for the impending impact of Hurricane Milton. We understand the profound impact such natural disasters can have on individuals and families, and we are committed to supporting those in need.

Following Hurricane Helene, we leveraged our footprint and distribution network in the affected areas to provide relief supplies. While we don’t have a physical presence in Florida, in advance of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, we are partnering with reputable relief organizations that have an active presence in the state. Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to ensure that essential resources and support reach those most impacted by the hurricane.”

2 News also talked to multiple groups raising donations for Hurricane Helene recovery.

The Tulsa Fire Department OK Task Force 1 also assisted in North Carolina, we're in touch with them and will update if we learn they're being dispatched to Milton recovery too.

