'We come together': Hurricane Milton threatens Florida, Oklahomans stepping up

TULSA, Okla. — As Hurricane Milton threatens Florida, several Oklahoma organizations and agencies are stepping up to help the state, just like when Oklahoma needed help after devastating tornadoes in April and May.

This is all an example of Oklahoman's quick-to-serve mentality.

"That’s part of being an Oklahoman for sure neighbors are always helping the neighbors. Most of us are born and raised here and stay for a reason," said Josh Lee, director of the Craig County Technical Resource Task Force.

He along with the members of the Grand River Dam Authority, Pryor Fire Department, Quapaw Tribe and Mayes and Craig County Emergency Managements left from Mayes County around 2 p.m. on October 6.

It took the team about a day to drive to Florida stopping in Birmingham, Alabama for a quick rest before getting back on the road.



For these Oklahoman's there's no question when duty calls.

"It’s nothing new for first responders to sacrifice time and just kind of what they all do and the families are understanding and supportive," said Lee.

When Florida’s Emergency Management called on Oklahomans for support. Our law enforcement answering that call, even with little answers on what to expect.

As Hurricane Milton hasn't made landfall it's all preparation in Florida. But these crews will be there when the time comes.

"The storm will kind of control what sort of response is needed but we were asked to go as a swift water rescue team," said Lee.

This team brought numerous watercraft and boats preparing for any amount of flooding and water they may encounter. As of Oct. 7, they plan on helping with rescues, assisting Florida's emergency crews.

Hurricane Milton came just weeks after Helene made landfall, devastating parts of the east coast, including in Florida.

Some Oklahoma organizations are already helping clean after Helene.



The Tulsa Fire Department’s Task Force 1 is in North Carolina. Soon planned to be joined by the Humane Society of Tulsa which gathered donations on Oct. 7.

"Whenever there are tornadoes, people respond to them as well and it’s just kind of the same thing it’s what people from Oklahoma. We come together and go help," said Lee.



Other Oklahoma groups also left to help. Those include Washington and Rogers County Emergency Managements and members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Giving back as those did during our tornadic time of need.

The group making it to Florida on Oct. 7, is expected to be there for 10 to 14 days but will stay as long as they’re needed.

