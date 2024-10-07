HELP AFTER HELENE: Tulsan sets up donation drive to aid hurricane victims

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan is stepping up to provide a helping hand through a donation drive to those affected by Hurricane Helene in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina.

The donation drive was at Belafonte, located at 306 S Phoenix Ave, Tulsa.

They're accepting items like cooking oil, water, and canned foods. Yjes Rondi organized the effort. Rondi said her connection to these areas inspired her.

"I've got friends out there, and as information started to spread, you actually realize the magnitude of the situation. Are there any words for it," said Rondi.

Rondi displayed a sample of what she already has but is still looking for more. She collected trash bags, medical supplies, and toothbrushes.

Rondi is gathering the supplies and giving them to Guitar House of Tulsa, Brick Town Brewery on 71st Street, and Polyester Vintage so they can ship them out to those in need.

"They don't have anything, and the focus is absolutely not me and how it makes me feel, but it is really just about taking care of your neighbor," said Rondi.

Rondi said there's one thing in particular that people affected need the most.

"We need things like Life straws, just like the Life straw bottles. Those are a great thing to have in a situation like this because there is not a lot of clean water," said Rondi.

You can also drop off supplies at the stores during business hours. Rondi said the key to helping those recover is constancy.

"We're not just going to show up for them right now. While it's a big story, we're going to continue to show up for them and hold them and help mend their situation," said Rondi.

You can also donate to the Salvation Army hereto help hurricane victims.

