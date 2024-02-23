Oklahoma Senate passes bill to cut state's grocery tax

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill on Thursday that would eliminate the state's grocery sales tax.

With a 42-2 vote, House Bill 1955 now heads to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk.

"This is a victory I'm excited to celebrate," Gov. Stitt said in a press release on Thursday.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said the bill aims to help Oklahomans with a rise in the cost of food.

"Inflation on groceries was at four percent this last year," said Sen. Tret. "Oklahomans are amongst the hardest hit in the nation, as a percentage of their overall income. So the time is now."

Sen. Treat said he expects the bill to save the average Oklahoman about $400 yearly.

A Green Country woman named Debbie told 2 News Oklahoma that she would put that money towards her travel budget.

"I'm gonna take a trip to St. Louis to see my grandson," she said.

While the bill would save taxpayers money, Sen. Treat said the state would miss out on about $418 million each year.

Related story >>> Oklahoma lawmakers trying for grocery tax cut

Sen. Treat said the bill does not apply to items made, served, and meant to be eaten at the grocery store. He is eager for the bill to move forward but advises shoppers to remain patient.

"We do need to be cognizant that it's gonna take grocery stores a little bit of time to update their software to make sure this is effectuated and there aren't problems for Oklahomans," said Sen. Treat. "But we need to get it done as swiftly as possible."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

