Oklahoma lawmakers trying for grocery tax cut

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers are trying to ease the burden of inflation on Oklahomans. They've got their sights set on the grocery store check stand. Oklahoma’s state grocery tax sits at 4.5% but could soon be gone.

It’s a tale Oklahomans have heard twice before.

Lawmakers in Oklahoma City have tried, and thus far failed, to get a grocery tax to the Governor’s desk. Is the third time the charm?

"That doesn’t really matter now. We have an opportunity now to get this done," Sen. Greg Treat said.

That piqued the interest of one Green Country woman living on a fixed income.

"I was so excited. You know that is really going to help us," Debbie said, "We’re on fixed income and you don’t think that’s going to make much difference, but it does, it makes a big difference in the grocery bill."

It’s true. The USDA estimates weekly grocery expenses at $130-300. For the purpose of an example, 2 News calculated savings based on a $200 weekly grocery bill. A 4.5% cut would bring the bill down to $191. Just a $9 saving in one trip to the store, but more than $400 over the year.

"[Oklahomans are] feeling [grocery bill increases] right now. It’s taking an ever-increasing amount of their budget," Treat said.

The state will be feeling the brunt of a tax cut on Oklahomans.

"This would be about a $418 million dollar impact on the state budget annually on a recurring basis that we would no longer receive," Treat said.

"Oh, I’m sure there’s some cuts they can make, that will offset it," Debbie said.

State leaders will have to make those calls. Governor Kevin Stitt has called for an income tax cut too. Treat is open to the idea, but for now, thinks the groceries are the answer.

"I don’t know about that. I think we need our income tax to tell you the truth," Debbie said.

Twelve other states have a grocery tax including neighboring Arkansas and Kansas. Texas does not.

