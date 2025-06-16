'Y'all kept me alive': Woman hurt in Owasso bat attack reunites with responders

OWASSO, Okla. — A woman brutally injured by a man wielding a bat in Owasso had the chance to reunite with the first responders who she said saved her life.

Tiffiany Romine was working at the Captain D's near 76th Street North when she told the cook to turn down the music he was playing, according to court documents.

The cook, Nicholas Palmore, allegedly called her a derogatory term, and she told him to leave. Witnesses told police Palmore went to his car and grabbed a baseball bat, returned to the kitchen and beat Romine.

Romine was left with grave injuries, including multiple breaks in her skull and a broken arm. She credits her life to the first responders who got her treatment quickly.

“Ya’ll kept me alive,” she said to the Owasso police and fire crews who responded. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you.”

City of Owasso

She was in the hospital for nine months with multiple surgeries, including having part of her skull replaced.

“Definitely an emotional reunion,” Owasso Sgt. Dan Walters said. “We didn’t think she would live through that, and to see her recover, it’s just a miracle.”

Palmore is still in jail on charges of assault and battery by means likely to produce death, maiming, assault with a dangerous weapon, and interference with a 911 call.

In April, Palmore's lawyer told the court he plans to use an insanity defense due to mental illness.

