Owasso police search for man suspected of attacking woman with bat

OWASSO, Okla — The Owasso Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked a woman with a bat.

Around 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, police responded to an assault at the Captain D's restaurant near Hwy 169 and E. 76th St. N.

They said a 54-year-old woman working at the restaurant was hit in the head with a baseball bat. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the suspect is 30-year-old Nicholas Palmore and said he ran in a black 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Oklahoma license plate PJD068. Palmore is a former employee of the restaurant.

If you see Palmore, call the police immediately.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

