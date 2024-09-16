Oklahoma pulls plug on free narcan, fentanyl test strip vending machines

TULSA, Okla. — Just over a year after installing 25 free Narcan and fentanyl test strip vending machines across the state, Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse calls the program too expensive to continue.

All the machines will be out of service by the end of the month.

On Sept. 16, it pulled its machine from the Tulsa Day Center, the site of the very first installation.

Day Center client Anna Stevens does not think removing the machines is a good idea.

"It has literally saved people's lives in here," she said. "We need it on hand in places like this."

Day Center CEO Mack Haltom said, "In fact, we used it last week. We saved a life in our building last week using the Narcan right out of this machine."

Sasha Teel with the Mental Health Department told 2 News, "All those homeless shelters, including the Tulsa Day Center - we are going to be leaving them the stock and continually providing them stock to have on hand. It just won't be in a vending machine."

Teel added that the program was originally budgeted to cost about $5 million a year but actually cost $14 million, so it wasn't cost-effective to continue.



Instead, the money will go toward some of the department's other 400-plus community partners to keep Narcan and fentanyl test strips easily accessible.

She attributes some of the high cost to vending machines that often broke down, and she had to spend $1.25 per item to repackage it to fit in the machines.

We've asked for additional information about why the program costs so much and will update this story with it.

