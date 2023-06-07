Vending machine filled with Narcan, test strips coming to Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Vending machines filled with free Narcan and fentanyl test strips will soon be in places across Oklahoma amid the nationwide drug use epidemic.

The Oklahoma State Dept. of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says they will place 40 vending machines across Oklahoma, where they say the prevalence of overdosing is high.

Dennis Thompson says he's been through tough times. Sitting on a bench by the Tulsa downtown library, he tells 2 News his vice of choice is alcohol. But as a homeless man on Tulsa's streets, he says he sees firsthand how easy it could be to overdose on drugs.

"We're living in new changes," Thompson said. "Everything is new."

To combat those negative changes, with nearly 300,000 Oklahomans reporting a substance use disorder, ODMHSAS is taking action.

Forty vending machines will soon be distributed to Oklahoma communities, with free naloxone and fentanyl strips inside. According to Senior Director of Public Relations Bonnie Campo, locations are chosen based on strategic zip codes.

"Anyone should have naloxone because you can't use naloxone on yourself. You're saving somebody else's life who has used a substance," Campo said.



According to the department, in 2020, drug overdoses increased by 31% nationwide; that's about 92,000 lives lost that year. More than 70% of those overdoses were due to opioids.

"It's about visibility and encouraging people that this should just be part of your first aid kit," Campo said.

Thompson says homeless folks might not like it initially since it's more things to lug around.

"It's gonna' get heavy, but they should have it on hand," Thompson said.

The CDC reports nearly 40% of overdoes had a bystander present who could have intervened.

Campo says Oklahomans can take as many products as needed by using their zip codes. When the machine gets low, the agency will refill it.

In addition to the vending machines, Oklahomans have free access to Narcan and fentanyl testing trips here.

