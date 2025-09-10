Oklahoma leaders react to Utah shooting that killed Charlie Kirk

OREM, Utah — Oklahoma leaders are reacting to a shooting at Utah Valley University that left conservative political activist Charlie Kirk dead.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA when he was shot from 200 yards away.

Kirk visited Oklahoma State University in April for a similar event.

Attorney General Getner Drummond posted this on his Facebook:

Republican Policy Committee Chairman Kevin Hern released the following statement:

“Political violence is meant to silence the voice and will of the people. Rest assured, anyone who has heard of Charlie Kirk, knows that the movement he inspired will never let the evil actions of a coward stop the advancement of civility, liberty, and patriotism that he helped ignite,” said Chairman Hern.

“Charlie was a faithful Christian and a principled patriot who often engaged with people he disagreed with in a productive and passionate way. He supported spirited, but peaceful, debate and played an important role in recruiting young voters to the conservative movement. Political violence was the complete opposite of what Charlie professed, yet it has become commonplace in America today. It is inspired by people who hate liberty, who despise freedom, and who will attack anyone who brings decency and time-tested values back to our culture.”

Chairman Hern continued, “As a believer, I am comforted that Charlie is now with His Creator and that he lived a life of purpose in his years spent here on earth. Our hearts and prayers need to be focused on lifting up Charlie’s beautiful family and loved ones that he leaves behind.”

Governor Kevin Stitt posted to his social media:

Senator James Lankford also offered prayers:

Senator Markwayne Mullin had this to say:

The Oklahoma Democratic Party shared their thoughts:

