Oklahoma lawmakers react to Trump's State of the Union address on economy, data centers

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Rep. Tom Cole are responding to President Trump's State of the Union address, weighing in on the economy and data center utility costs.

President Trump celebrated the nation's economy during his address, touting a stock market at "all-time highs."

Mullin responded with praise for the administration's economic record.

"President Trump is right—Joe Biden and Democrats drove inflation to 9.1% in June 2022. We're now averaging 2.4%, with many expecting even better numbers in 2026. Americans know they're much better off under Trump's economy," Mullin said.

Cole also responded to the address.

"Measurable progress has been made on cost-of-living pressures, drug costs have been lowered on the consumer, and red tape has been cut for small businesses," Cole said.

Recent polling, however, shows Trump's approval ratings on the economy have slipped. An AP-NORC poll this month found that just 39% approve of Trump's handling of the economy, while 59% disapprove.

Data centers and the cost to operate them were also a major topic during the address — one that hits close to home for Green Country. Trump announced a new ratepayer protection pledge amid growing concerns that residents could be stuck paying for the utility costs of data centers.

"Energy demand from AI data centers could unfairly drive up their electric utility bills. Tonight I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new ratepayer protection pledge. We're telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs," Trump said.

Here in Oklahoma, we have reported on House Bill 3917 at the state Capitol, which aims to protect homeowners from higher electric bills. If passed, it would require data centers to pay a surcharge during peak energy demand.

While Trump announced the new ratepayer protection pledge, no tech companies have been named and other details have not been released.

